Arizona State Retirement System Sells 1,943 Shares of Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its holdings in Cree, Inc. (NASDAQ:CREE) by 6.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,177 shares of the LED producer’s stock after selling 1,943 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Cree were worth $2,955,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Capital International Investors lifted its position in shares of Cree by 17.2% in the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 9,663,314 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $1,044,894,000 after acquiring an additional 1,414,992 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 36.7% in the second quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,558,203 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $250,525,000 after acquiring an additional 686,269 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Cree by 0.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,438,163 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $155,508,000 after acquiring an additional 7,994 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Cree by 11.0% in the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 973,408 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $105,254,000 after acquiring an additional 96,091 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Principal Financial Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Cree by 122.3% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 740,523 shares of the LED producer’s stock valued at $80,072,000 after acquiring an additional 407,464 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on CREE shares. Canaccord Genuity boosted their target price on Cree from $132.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Bank of America downgraded Cree from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $140.00 to $93.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Cree from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cree from $115.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 18th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Cree from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, May 10th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.50.

CREE opened at $86.95 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.08 billion, a PE ratio of -18.62 and a beta of 1.48. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $91.96. Cree, Inc. has a one year low of $56.39 and a one year high of $129.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 2.92 and a current ratio of 3.29.

Cree (NASDAQ:CREE) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The LED producer reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $145.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $144.81 million. Cree had a negative return on equity of 7.29% and a negative net margin of 83.60%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 34.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted ($0.18) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Cree, Inc. will post -1.39 EPS for the current year.

Cree Profile

Cree, Inc is a manufacturer of lighting-class light emitting diode (LED) products, lighting products and semiconductor products for power and radio-frequency (RF) applications. It operates through the following segments: Wolfspeed, LED Products, and Lighting Products. The Wolfspeed segment products consists of silicon carbide (SiC) and gallium nitride (GaN) materials, power devices and RF devices based on silicon (Si) and wide bandgap semiconductor materials.

