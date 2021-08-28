Arizona State Retirement System Sells 2,627 Shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 6.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 37,862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,627 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Comerica were worth $2,701,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in CMA. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in Comerica by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,995,646 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $111,477,000 after acquiring an additional 46,254 shares during the period. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund lifted its stake in Comerica by 5.4% during the 1st quarter. Oregon Public Employees Retirement Fund now owns 11,383 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $817,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $355,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,843,000. Finally, San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA bought a new position in Comerica during the 1st quarter valued at about $92,000. Institutional investors own 78.26% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on CMA shares. Compass Point upped their target price on shares of Comerica from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. B. Riley lowered their target price on shares of Comerica from $72.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 22nd. Odeon Capital Group lowered shares of Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, July 19th. Barclays upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $74.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Comerica from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $73.84.

NYSE CMA opened at $75.63 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85, a P/E/G ratio of 0.34 and a beta of 1.58. Comerica Incorporated has a one year low of $35.76 and a one year high of $79.86. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $70.57.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.71. Comerica had a return on equity of 14.51% and a net margin of 37.02%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.80 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 1st. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.60%. Comerica’s dividend payout ratio is presently 83.18%.

Comerica Profile

Comerica, Inc engages in the provision of financial services. It operates through the following segments: Commercial Bank, Retail Bank, Wealth Management, Finance and Other. The Commercial Bank segment involves in the middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities by offering various products and services such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management services, and loan syndication services.

