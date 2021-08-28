Arizona State Retirement System Sells 518 Shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Arizona State Retirement System decreased its position in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK) by 6.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,657 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 518 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Deckers Outdoor were worth $2,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 3.4% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 1,307 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $432,000 after acquiring an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the first quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 7,558 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,497,000 after acquiring an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 1.0% in the first quarter. Spectrum Management Group LLC now owns 4,998 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,651,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 5.1% in the first quarter. Cigna Investments Inc. New now owns 1,090 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $360,000 after acquiring an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Chartwell Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 0.6% in the second quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 9,501 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $3,650,000 after acquiring an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 91.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Deckers Outdoor alerts:

Shares of DECK stock opened at $423.35 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $11.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.38 and a beta of 0.78. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 52 week low of $192.58 and a 52 week high of $444.48. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $403.46.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 29th. The textile maker reported $1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $1.75. The company had revenue of $504.68 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.23 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 15.85% and a return on equity of 31.19%. Analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 15.65 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor declared that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $750.00 million in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the textile maker to repurchase up to 8.6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $435.36, for a total transaction of $653,040.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,843 shares in the company, valued at approximately $12,557,088.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO David E. Lafitte sold 500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $387.68, for a total value of $193,840.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 27,624 shares in the company, valued at $10,709,272.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 7,578 shares of company stock worth $3,110,019. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Deckers Outdoor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $426.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, July 26th. Telsey Advisory Group increased their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $425.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $444.00 to $475.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Pivotal Research upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Finally, Cowen upped their price objective on Deckers Outdoor from $495.00 to $517.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $420.14.

About Deckers Outdoor

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

Recommended Story: Net Margin – Understanding the Different Kinds of Profit

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DECK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK).

Receive News & Ratings for Deckers Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Deckers Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.