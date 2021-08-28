Arizona State Retirement System Sells 8,208 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Arizona State Retirement System reduced its holdings in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL) by 7.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 108,011 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,208 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $2,967,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 18.5% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 292,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,488,000 after buying an additional 45,706 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,854,710 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,063,000 after buying an additional 65,863 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 24.1% in the 1st quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 84,049 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,250,000 after buying an additional 16,323 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Finally, Seelaus Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Newell Brands in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 77.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NWL opened at $25.54 on Friday. Newell Brands Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $15.67 and a fifty-two week high of $30.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.86 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.20 and a beta of 0.93. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $26.17.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The company reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a return on equity of 24.76% and a net margin of 6.90%. The company had revenue of $2.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.56 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 28.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a $0.23 dividend. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.60%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently 51.40%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. TheStreet raised Newell Brands from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Friday, April 30th. Raymond James raised Newell Brands from a “market perform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $33.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Newell Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Newell Brands from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on Newell Brands in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $33.00 price target for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Newell Brands presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $29.30.

Newell Brands, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, and sale of consumer and commercial products. It operates through the following segments: Appliances and Cookware; Commercial Solutions, Home Solutions; Learning and Development; and Outdoor and Recreation. The Appliances and Cookware segment designs, manufactures, sources, markets and distributes a diverse line of household products.

