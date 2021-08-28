Arizona State Retirement System Trims Holdings in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB)

Arizona State Retirement System trimmed its position in Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) by 6.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,759 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 1,029 shares during the quarter. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $2,758,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in HUBB. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in Hubbell by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 576,361 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $90,367,000 after acquiring an additional 2,804 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT purchased a new stake in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $206,000. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in Hubbell by 35.0% in the 1st quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 617 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $115,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares during the period. Tuttle Tactical Management bought a new position in Hubbell in the 1st quarter worth approximately $468,000. Finally, AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in Hubbell by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,326 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $622,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the period. 82.14% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Hubbell alerts:

HUBB has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Hubbell from $203.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Hubbell from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. Hubbell has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $192.00.

NYSE HUBB opened at $208.20 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67. The company has a market cap of $11.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 1.19. Hubbell Incorporated has a one year low of $131.09 and a one year high of $208.82. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $194.82.

Hubbell (NYSE:HUBB) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The industrial products company reported $2.36 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.16 by $0.20. The firm had revenue of $1.19 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.17 billion. Hubbell had a return on equity of 21.32% and a net margin of 8.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 25.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.87 EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Hubbell Incorporated will post 8.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 30th. This represents a $3.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.88%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Hubbell Profile

Hubbell, Inc engages in designing, manufacturing and sale of electrical and electronic products for non-residential and residential construction, industrial, and utility applications. It operates though the following segments: Electrical and Utility Solutions. The Electrical segment manufactures and sells wiring and electrical, lighting fixtures and controls for indoor and outdoor applications as well as specialty lighting and communications products.

Read More: Average Daily Trade Volume – ADTV

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HUBB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB).

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.