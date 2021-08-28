Arizona State Retirement System Trims Stock Position in Owens Corning (NYSE:OC)

Arizona State Retirement System lowered its stake in shares of Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) by 5.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 29,657 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,549 shares during the period. Arizona State Retirement System’s holdings in Owens Corning were worth $2,903,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. MML Investors Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 3,986 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $367,000 after purchasing an additional 162 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 51.1% in the 1st quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 500 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $46,000 after purchasing an additional 169 shares in the last quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Spearhead Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,255 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares in the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 10.7% in the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,467 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trustcore Financial Services LLC increased its stake in shares of Owens Corning by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Trustcore Financial Services LLC now owns 11,247 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,101,000 after purchasing an additional 261 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.58% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on OC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Owens Corning from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $103.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 6th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Owens Corning in a report on Thursday, July 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $102.00 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $99.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. TheStreet upgraded Owens Corning from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 11th. Finally, Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Owens Corning from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $93.06.

OC stock opened at $98.60 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $10.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.19 and a beta of 1.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $95.42. Owens Corning has a one year low of $63.03 and a one year high of $109.89.

Owens Corning (NYSE:OC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The construction company reported $2.60 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.10 by $0.50. Owens Corning had a net margin of 11.85% and a return on equity of 21.31%. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Owens Corning will post 8.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 16th were given a dividend of $0.26 per share. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.05%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 15th. Owens Corning’s payout ratio is presently 19.96%.

About Owens Corning

Owens Corning engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of insulation, roofing and fiberglass composites. It operates through the following segments: Composites, Insulation and Roofing. The Composites segment manufactures, fabricates, and sells glass reinforcements in the form of fiber, and also includes vertically integrated downstream activities.

