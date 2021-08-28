Ark (ARK) Market Capitalization Tops $179.92 Million

Ark (CURRENCY:ARK) traded up 4.8% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on August 28th. Over the last seven days, Ark has traded up 6.4% against the US dollar. Ark has a total market capitalization of $179.92 million and approximately $8.99 million worth of Ark was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Ark coin can now be purchased for about $1.37 or 0.00002808 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

EOS (EOS) traded up 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.98 or 0.00010223 BTC.

Oxygen (OXY) traded 5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.78 or 0.00003648 BTC.

Lamden (TAU) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0578 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Credits (CS) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0318 or 0.00000065 BTC.

ADAMANT Messenger (ADM) traded 27.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000021 BTC.

SelfSell (SSC) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0003 or 0.00000001 BTC.

BitWhite (BTW) traded 5.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Oxycoin (OXY) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

The Hash Speed (THS) traded up 14.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0244 or 0.00000050 BTC.

ALAX (ALX) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Ark Coin Profile

Ark (ARK) is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the DPoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was December 11th, 2016. Ark’s total supply is 159,551,640 coins and its circulating supply is 131,430,743 coins. The Reddit community for Ark is /r/ArkEcosystem and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Ark is ark.io . Ark’s official Twitter account is @arkecosystem and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Ark is blog.ark.io

According to CryptoCompare, “Ark is a cryptocurrency platform built on top an improved Delegated Proof of Stake (DPoS) system derived from Lisk, Crypti, and BitShares. It uses Smart Bridges to communicate with others (new and existing) blockchains to further increase its reach, providing a wider range of features in a single place. Ark plans to stimulate cryptocurrency mass adoption by offering multiple consumer tools like a card network, game tokens, anonymous transactions, multi-signature accounts, and others. Adding more features and tools along the way. “

Ark Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ark directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ark should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ark using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

