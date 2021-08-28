ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 134,803 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX) by 863.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 150,416 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 134,803 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.07% of L3Harris Technologies worth $32,512,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in LHX. LSV Asset Management increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 1,173.7% during the second quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 947,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $204,790,000 after acquiring an additional 873,057 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 9.1% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 8,609,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,745,029,000 after acquiring an additional 716,260 shares in the last quarter. Yacktman Asset Management LP bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $137,707,000. Mondrian Investment Partners LTD bought a new stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies during the first quarter valued at approximately $107,308,000. Finally, Pendal Group Limited increased its position in shares of L3Harris Technologies by 40.9% during the first quarter. Pendal Group Limited now owns 1,535,398 shares of the company’s stock valued at $311,194,000 after acquiring an additional 445,536 shares in the last quarter. 74.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get L3Harris Technologies alerts:

In other L3Harris Technologies news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 64,643 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $219.14, for a total value of $14,165,867.02. Following the sale, the insider now owns 69,689 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,271,647.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO William M. Brown sold 30,353 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $217.94, for a total transaction of $6,615,132.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 426,112 shares in the company, valued at approximately $92,866,849.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 326,481 shares of company stock worth $72,558,324. Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

LHX opened at $232.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.70. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $158.09 and a fifty-two week high of $235.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $226.33. The stock has a market cap of $46.66 billion, a PE ratio of 32.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 0.88.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $3.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.18 by $0.08. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 12.60%. The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.62 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.83 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 13.03 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 2nd. L3Harris Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.17%.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on LHX shares. Morgan Stanley downgraded shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $238.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $244.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $235.00 to $250.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, May 3rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $243.00 to $254.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. L3Harris Technologies currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $233.77.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of defense and commercial technologies across air, land, sea, space and cyber domains. It operates through the following segments: Integrated Mission Systems; Space and Airborne Systems; Communication Systems; and Aviation Systems. The Integrated Mission Systems segment consists of multi-mission ISR and communication systems; integrated electrical and electronic systems for maritime platforms; and advanced electro-optical and infrared solutions.

Featured Story: What are the qualifications of a portfolio manager?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LHX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX).

Receive News & Ratings for L3Harris Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L3Harris Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.