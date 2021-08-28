ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 1,921,267 Shares of Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in Atlas Crest Investment Corp. (NYSE:ACIC) by 131.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,380,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,921,267 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 5.41% of Atlas Crest Investment worth $33,672,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Alpha Paradigm Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,846,000. Crestwood Capital Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth $3,015,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth $8,043,000. TIG Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 1st quarter worth $1,196,000. Finally, Cohen & Co Financial Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Atlas Crest Investment in the 2nd quarter worth $2,988,000. 32.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of ACIC opened at $9.99 on Friday. Atlas Crest Investment Corp. has a one year low of $9.73 and a one year high of $18.60. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.93.

Atlas Crest Investment Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to engage in the business of designing and developing electric vertical takeoff and landing aircraft for use in urban air mobility that can carry passengers for 60 miles at speeds of up to 150 mph.

