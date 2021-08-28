ARK Investment Management LLC Acquires 2,653,574 Shares of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. (NYSE:SPFR) by 333.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,450,052 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,653,574 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 8.00% of Jaws Spitfire Acquisition worth $34,535,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Bamco Inc. NY bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $4,100,000. TOMS Capital Investment Management LP bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $15,166,000. Morgan Stanley bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $25,000. Finally, Falcon Edge Capital LP bought a new position in Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in the first quarter valued at about $17,420,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.50% of the company’s stock.

Separately, Lake Street Capital began coverage on Jaws Spitfire Acquisition in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock.

Shares of SPFR stock opened at $9.95 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $9.96. Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Co. has a 12 month low of $9.81 and a 12 month high of $12.10.

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Profile

Jaws Spitfire Acquisition Corporation does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company, formerly known as Spitfire Acquisition Corporation, was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Miami Beach, Florida.

