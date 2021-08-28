ARK Investment Management LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Desktop Metal, Inc. (NYSE:DM) by 81.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,868,070 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after acquiring an additional 837,500 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.74% of Desktop Metal worth $21,483,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of DM. Institutional & Family Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the first quarter worth $30,000. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 3,200.0% during the second quarter. Sterling Investment Advisors Ltd. now owns 3,300 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $38,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Desktop Metal by 130.9% during the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 5,030 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,852 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal during the second quarter worth $124,000. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new stake in shares of Desktop Metal in the second quarter worth $161,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 34.85% of the company’s stock.

In other Desktop Metal news, Director Wen Hsuan Hsieh sold 125,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $12.60, for a total value of $1,575,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 19.25% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on DM shares. Lake Street Capital lowered their price objective on Desktop Metal from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Desktop Metal in a research report on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $14.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Desktop Metal from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $18.75.

Shares of NYSE:DM opened at $8.30 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $9.66. Desktop Metal, Inc. has a 12-month low of $7.12 and a 12-month high of $34.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.12 billion, a PE ratio of -14.56 and a beta of 0.29.

Desktop Metal (NYSE:DM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The pipeline company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.02. Research analysts predict that Desktop Metal, Inc. will post -0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Desktop Metal Profile

Desktop Metal, Inc manufactures and sells additive manufacturing solutions for engineers, designers, and manufacturers in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia- Pacific. The company offers Production System, an industrial manufacturing solution; Shop System, a turnkey binder jetting platform for machine and job shops; Studio System, an office metal 3D printing system; and Fiber, a desktop 3D printer.

