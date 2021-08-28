ARK Investment Management LLC Buys 7,562 Shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS)

ARK Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of ANSYS, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANSS) by 4.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 177,014 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,562 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.20% of ANSYS worth $61,434,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in ANSS. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 54.7% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 82 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the last quarter. Better Money Decisions LLC bought a new stake in ANSYS in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. increased its position in shares of ANSYS by 54.1% in the first quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 94 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 33 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new position in shares of ANSYS during the first quarter valued at about $38,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ANSYS by 151.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 123 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 74 shares during the period. 86.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Alec D. Gallimore sold 625 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $351.84, for a total transaction of $219,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Barbara Vaughn Scherer sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $330.00, for a total value of $82,500.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 65,351 shares of company stock worth $23,756,925 in the last 90 days. 0.63% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

ANSS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ANSYS from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $390.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Benchmark raised their price target on ANSYS from $370.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on shares of ANSYS in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They set a “hold” rating and a $365.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup raised their target price on shares of ANSYS from $345.00 to $380.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on shares of ANSYS from $340.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $349.75.

NASDAQ:ANSS opened at $365.02 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.72, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $357.51. The stock has a market cap of $31.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 70.06, a PEG ratio of 5.43 and a beta of 1.23. ANSYS, Inc. has a 1-year low of $292.79 and a 1-year high of $413.19.

ANSYS (NASDAQ:ANSS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The software maker reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.56 by $0.29. ANSYS had a net margin of 25.40% and a return on equity of 12.45%. The business had revenue of $452.55 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.34 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.55 earnings per share. ANSYS’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that ANSYS, Inc. will post 5.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

ANSYS, Inc engages in the development and marketing of engineering simulation software and services. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States; Japan; Germany; South Korea; France; China; Other EMEA; and Other International. The firm’s solutions include automotive; aerospace and defense; construction; energy; materials and chemical processing; autonomous engineering; and electrification.

