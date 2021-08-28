ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Position in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in AeroVironment, Inc. (NASDAQ:AVAV) by 20.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 444,531 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 116,208 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 1.79% of AeroVironment worth $44,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 22.8% in the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,379 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $641,000 after purchasing an additional 1,183 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 191.8% in the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 403,076 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $40,368,000 after purchasing an additional 264,945 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 757 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 126 shares during the period. Trellus Management Company LLC bought a new stake in shares of AeroVironment in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $837,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. raised its holdings in shares of AeroVironment by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 33,631 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,368,000 after purchasing an additional 1,930 shares during the period. 74.24% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.91, for a total value of $655,997.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Chairman Timothy E. Conver sold 6,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.16, for a total transaction of $670,404.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 84,900 shares of company stock worth $8,738,836. Insiders own 7.40% of the company’s stock.

AVAV has been the topic of a number of research reports. Imperial Capital initiated coverage on shares of AeroVironment in a report on Friday. They issued an “in-line” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of AeroVironment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, July 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $115.33.

Shares of AVAV stock opened at $103.44 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $101.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 4.18 and a quick ratio of 3.43. AeroVironment, Inc. has a 1 year low of $59.13 and a 1 year high of $143.71. The company has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.34.

AeroVironment (NASDAQ:AVAV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, June 28th. The aerospace company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $136.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $147.96 million. AeroVironment had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 9.42%. As a group, analysts forecast that AeroVironment, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AeroVironment, Inc engages in the design, development, production, support and operation of unmanned aircraft systems and electric transportation solutions. The company was founded by Paul B. MacCready, Jr. in July 1971 and is headquartered in Arlington, VA.

