ARK Investment Management LLC Cuts Stock Holdings in Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its holdings in shares of Raven Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:RAVN) by 41.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 828,704 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 576,636 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 2.31% of Raven Industries worth $47,941,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Sound Income Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of Raven Industries during the second quarter valued at about $44,000. CWM LLC raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 50.0% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 1,650 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 151.1% during the first quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 1,803 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $69,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Huntington National Bank raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 32.8% during the second quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 1,333 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $77,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cutler Group LP raised its stake in shares of Raven Industries by 1,474.8% during the second quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 2,000 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $115,000 after acquiring an additional 1,873 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.40% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Lake Street Capital downgraded shares of Raven Industries from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $55.00 to $58.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. CJS Securities downgraded shares of Raven Industries from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 24th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Raven Industries from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $67.00 price target for the company in a research note on Saturday. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $53.33.

RAVN stock opened at $58.33 on Friday. Raven Industries, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.83 and a 1 year high of $59.60. The business has a 50-day moving average of $57.97. The company has a market capitalization of $2.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 87.06, a P/E/G ratio of 3.59 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Raven Industries (NASDAQ:RAVN) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The conglomerate reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.02. Raven Industries had a net margin of 6.53% and a return on equity of 9.37%. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Raven Industries, Inc. will post 0.81 earnings per share for the current year.

Raven Industries Profile

Raven Industries, Inc engages in the provision of technology products and solutions for the industrial, agricultural, geomembrane, construction, commercial lighter-than-air, and aerospace and defense markets. It operates through the following segments: Applied Technology, Engineered Films, and Aerostar.

