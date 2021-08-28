ARK Investment Management LLC Grows Stock Position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

ARK Investment Management LLC raised its position in Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 723.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 346,164 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 304,101 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.33% of Spirit AeroSystems worth $16,335,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Verity Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,989 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $990,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the period. Ingalls & Snyder LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 2.1% during the second quarter. Ingalls & Snyder LLC now owns 24,550 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,159,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.2% during the first quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 13,071 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $636,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares during the period. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 1,141.3% during the first quarter. Rocky Mountain Advisers LLC now owns 571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Spirit AeroSystems by 4.0% during the first quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 17,684 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $860,000 after acquiring an additional 675 shares during the period. 73.06% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Spirit AeroSystems alerts:

NYSE SPR opened at $40.90 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -5.60 and a beta of 2.10. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $17.26 and a 52-week high of $53.63. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $43.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.62, a current ratio of 2.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.34.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The aerospace company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.70) by $0.39. The firm had revenue of $1 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $956.45 million. Spirit AeroSystems had a negative net margin of 21.15% and a negative return on equity of 52.84%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 55.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($2.28) earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post -2.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 13th will be issued a $0.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 10th. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.10%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -0.70%.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Spirit AeroSystems from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $47.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $62.00 to $58.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Bank of America upgraded shares of Spirit AeroSystems from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $50.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Finally, Susquehanna lowered their target price on shares of Spirit AeroSystems from $60.00 to $54.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Spirit AeroSystems has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.27.

Spirit AeroSystems Profile

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs and manufactures commercial aerostructures worldwide. It operates through three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and other structure components of the fuselage, such as floor beams.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Receive News & Ratings for Spirit AeroSystems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit AeroSystems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.