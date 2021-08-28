ARK Investment Management LLC Has $19.11 Million Stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its stake in HDFC Bank Limited (NYSE:HDB) by 52.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 261,302 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 285,124 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in HDFC Bank were worth $19,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in HDFC Bank by 3.1% in the first quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 35,806,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,781,799,000 after buying an additional 1,063,713 shares during the period. Vontobel Holding Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.0% in the first quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 22,585,937 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,754,701,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,010 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 4.7% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,567,109 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,364,790,000 after acquiring an additional 785,382 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 17.5% in the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 8,960,209 shares of the bank’s stock worth $696,118,000 after acquiring an additional 1,333,013 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schroder Investment Management Group increased its holdings in shares of HDFC Bank by 7.8% in the first quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 8,136,562 shares of the bank’s stock worth $632,130,000 after acquiring an additional 590,046 shares in the last quarter. 17.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of HDFC Bank stock opened at $77.93 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. The company has a market capitalization of $143.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.47, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.76. HDFC Bank Limited has a 1 year low of $46.62 and a 1 year high of $84.70. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $73.78.

HDFC Bank (NYSE:HDB) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, July 18th. The bank reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.02. HDFC Bank had a return on equity of 15.71% and a net margin of 20.64%. On average, equities research analysts expect that HDFC Bank Limited will post 2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed an annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, June 29th were issued a dividend of $0.214 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.29%. HDFC Bank’s payout ratio is presently 9.01%.

HDFC Bank Company Profile

HDFC Bank Ltd. engages in the provision of banking and financial services, including commercial banking and treasury operations. The firm also provides financial services to upper and middle income individuals and corporations in India. It operates through the following segments: Treasury, Retail Banking, Wholesale Banking and Other Banking Operations.

