ARK Investment Management LLC Has $23.18 Million Stake in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ) by 22.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 767,759 shares of the computer maker’s stock after selling 217,697 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.06% of HP worth $23,179,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 2.6% during the 1st quarter. Wealthstreet Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,717 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $372,000 after buying an additional 294 shares during the last quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 9,313 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 296 shares during the last quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Convergence Investment Partners LLC now owns 8,987 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $285,000 after buying an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Allworth Financial LP lifted its holdings in shares of HP by 1.0% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 34,562 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $1,097,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Versor Investments LP lifted its holdings in HP by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Versor Investments LP now owns 11,146 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $336,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 74.83% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Alex Cho sold 8,314 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.58, for a total transaction of $254,242.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 0.19% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on HPQ shares. Morgan Stanley lowered HP from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $31.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on HP in a report on Monday, August 9th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $31.00 target price for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on HP from $30.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 28th. Citigroup upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Finally, upgraded HP from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $29.00 to $40.00 in a report on Monday, May 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.54.

HPQ opened at $28.92 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $34.74 billion, a PE ratio of 10.26, a PEG ratio of 0.96 and a beta of 1.00. HP Inc. has a 1 year low of $17.25 and a 1 year high of $36.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $29.12.

HP (NYSE:HPQ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The computer maker reported $1.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.84 by $0.16. The business had revenue of $15.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.92 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 143.70% and a net margin of 6.05%. HP’s quarterly revenue was up 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.49 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that HP Inc. will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 6th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a dividend of $0.194 per share. This represents a $0.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. HP’s dividend payout ratio is presently 34.21%.

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

