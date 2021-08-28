ARK Investment Management LLC Has $23.77 Million Stake in Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK) by 46.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,444 shares of the software company’s stock after selling 69,599 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Autodesk were worth $23,774,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its holdings in Autodesk by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 3,595,608 shares of the software company’s stock worth $996,523,000 after buying an additional 28,919 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 13.5% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 3,581,219 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $992,533,000 after purchasing an additional 426,130 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,362,277 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $929,078,000 after purchasing an additional 71,277 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 48.8% in the 1st quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 3,351,545 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $928,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099,348 shares during the period. Finally, Ameriprise Financial Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Autodesk by 5.4% in the 1st quarter. Ameriprise Financial Inc. now owns 3,342,251 shares of the software company’s stock valued at $926,277,000 after purchasing an additional 171,369 shares during the period. 74.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Autodesk alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $320.00 to $355.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Autodesk from $340.00 to $363.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Mizuho decreased their target price on Autodesk from $380.00 to $370.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $260.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Autodesk from $342.00 to $370.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Autodesk currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $329.84.

Autodesk stock opened at $315.64 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $69.44 billion, a PE ratio of 54.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 1.32. Autodesk, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $215.83 and a fifty-two week high of $344.39. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $310.52. The company has a current ratio of 0.48, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.45.

Autodesk (NASDAQ:ADSK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 24th. The software company reported $1.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. Autodesk had a net margin of 33.31% and a return on equity of 104.82%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Autodesk, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current year.

Autodesk Profile

Autodesk, Inc engages in the design of software and services. Its products include AutoCAD, BIM 360, Civil 3D, Fusion 360, InfraWorks, Inventor, Maya, PlanGrid, Revit, Shotgun, 3ds Max. The firm also offers product development and manufacturing software, which provides manufacturers in automotive, transportation, industrial machinery, consumer products, and building product industries with comprehensive digital design, engineering, and production solutions; architecture, engineering, and construction software improves the way buildings, factories, and infrastructure are designed, built, and used; and digital media and entertainment, which consists of tools for digital sculpting, modeling, animation, effects, rendering, and compositing for design visualization, visual effects, and games production.

Featured Story: Penny Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADSK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Autodesk, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADSK).

Receive News & Ratings for Autodesk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Autodesk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.