ARK Investment Management LLC Has $24.65 Million Holdings in Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Thales S.A. (OTCMKTS:THLEF) by 858.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 241,827 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 216,593 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Thales were worth $24,654,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Separately, Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Thales during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000.

Shares of Thales stock opened at $98.73 on Friday. Thales S.A. has a 52-week low of $64.10 and a 52-week high of $108.50. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $102.76.

Thales SA provides various solutions for civilian and military customers in the aeronautics, space, defense, security, and ground transportation markets worldwide. It operates through Aerospace, Transport, Defence & Security, and Digital Identity & Security segments. The company offers communications, command, and control systems; mission services and support; protection and mission/combat systems; surveillance, detection, and intelligence systems; training and simulation solutions for air, land, naval, and joint forces; and digital identity and security solutions.

