ARK Investment Management LLC Has $26.97 Million Stock Holdings in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR)

ARK Investment Management LLC trimmed its position in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) by 90.4% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 302,131 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,855,521 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of PACCAR worth $26,965,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ameritas Investment Company LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its position in PACCAR by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 388 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 175 shares in the last quarter. Paradigm Strategies in Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 1st quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new stake in PACCAR in the 2nd quarter valued at about $58,000. 60.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on PACCAR from $103.00 to $96.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Evercore ISI boosted their price objective on PACCAR from $111.00 to $115.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised PACCAR from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $112.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 13th. Vertical Research raised PACCAR from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on PACCAR from $95.00 to $93.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.08.

PACCAR stock opened at $82.25 on Friday. PACCAR Inc has a 12 month low of $79.05 and a 12 month high of $103.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.57, a quick ratio of 2.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $84.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.97.

PACCAR (NASDAQ:PCAR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The company reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.39 by $0.02. PACCAR had a return on equity of 16.52% and a net margin of 7.90%. The business had revenue of $5.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.50 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.43 earnings per share. PACCAR’s revenue for the quarter was up 99.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 5.72 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 8th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be given a dividend of $0.34 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.65%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.36%.

About PACCAR

PACCAR, Inc is a global technology company, which engages in the design and manufacture of light, medium, and heavy-duty trucks. It operates through the following segments: Truck, Parts and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs and manufactures heavy, medium, and light duty diesel trucks which are marketed under the Kenworth, Peterbilt, and DAF brands.

