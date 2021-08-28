ARK Investment Management LLC Has $41.04 Million Stock Holdings in Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL)

ARK Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bill.com Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BILL) by 32.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 224,060 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,952 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.24% of Bill.com worth $41,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BILL. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 1.9% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 8,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,226,000 after purchasing an additional 165 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 3.1% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 7,958 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after acquiring an additional 243 shares during the period. Strs Ohio lifted its stake in shares of Bill.com by 9.0% in the first quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 5,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the period. San Francisco Sentry Investment Group CA acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Bill.com in the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. 79.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE BILL opened at $283.98 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.75 billion, a P/E ratio of -346.32 and a beta of 2.39. Bill.com Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $82.19 and a 52 week high of $288.88. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $199.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.88 and a current ratio of 1.88.

Bill.com (NYSE:BILL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 25th. The company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $78.30 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.98 million. Bill.com had a negative net margin of 32.83% and a negative return on equity of 6.09%. The company’s revenue was up 85.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.02) EPS. On average, equities analysts expect that Bill.com Holdings, Inc. will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $178.00, for a total transaction of $4,450,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 63,022 shares in the company, valued at $11,217,916. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CEO Rene A. Lacerte sold 5,048 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.88, for a total value of $741,450.24. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 48,022 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,053,471.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 186,738 shares of company stock valued at $34,099,858. Corporate insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on BILL. Canaccord Genuity lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $223.00 to $284.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 25th. Oppenheimer lifted their price objective on Bill.com from $175.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Susquehanna lifted their target price on Bill.com from $160.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, June 25th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their target price on Bill.com from $185.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $241.62.

Bill.com Profile

Bill.com Holdings, Inc provides cloud-based software that digitizes and automates back-office financial operations for small and midsize businesses worldwide. It offers artificial-intelligence (AI)-enabled financial software platform. The company provides software-as-a-service, cloud-based payments products, which allow users to automate accounts payable and accounts receivable transactions, as well as enable users to connect with their suppliers and/or customers to do business, manage cash flows, and enhance office efficiency.

