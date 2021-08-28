ARK Investment Management LLC Has $43.59 Million Stock Position in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in The 3D Printing ETF (BATS:PRNT) by 994.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,095,858 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 995,688 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in The 3D Printing ETF were worth $43,593,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors boosted its position in shares of The 3D Printing ETF by 917.3% in the 1st quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in The 3D Printing ETF by 301.0% during the 1st quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 802 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 602 shares during the period. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $39,000. IFP Advisors Inc acquired a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $63,000. Finally, Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC acquired a new stake in The 3D Printing ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $80,000.

Shares of BATS PRNT opened at $38.97 on Friday. The 3D Printing ETF has a one year low of $22.00 and a one year high of $27.13. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $38.11.

