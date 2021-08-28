ARK Investment Management LLC Has $79.42 Million Holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its holdings in Silvergate Capital Co. (NYSE:SI) by 63.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 700,831 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,238,538 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 2.77% of Silvergate Capital worth $79,418,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in shares of Silvergate Capital by 741.0% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 75,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,614,000 after acquiring an additional 66,562 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $391,000. Wedbush Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $323,000. Dorsey Wright & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Silvergate Capital by 135.9% during the 1st quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 927 shares of the company’s stock worth $132,000 after buying an additional 534 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Silvergate Capital during the 1st quarter worth about $69,000. Institutional investors own 67.42% of the company’s stock.

In other Silvergate Capital news, CEO Alan J. Lane sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.61, for a total transaction of $7,920,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,000 shares in the company, valued at $7,920,750. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Dennis S. Frank sold 23,690 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.32, for a total transaction of $2,803,000.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 175,604 shares of company stock valued at $18,924,819. Company insiders own 8.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have commented on SI. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Silvergate Capital in a report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $120.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised Silvergate Capital from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $121.00 target price for the company in a report on Saturday, July 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $121.25.

SI opened at $114.25 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.53. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $105.07. Silvergate Capital Co. has a 1-year low of $13.50 and a 1-year high of $187.86. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.17 and a beta of 2.62.

Silvergate Capital (NYSE:SI) last posted its earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by $0.29. Silvergate Capital had a net margin of 40.03% and a return on equity of 9.22%. The firm had revenue of $42.45 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $36.43 million. On average, analysts forecast that Silvergate Capital Co. will post 2.98 earnings per share for the current year.

About Silvergate Capital

Silvergate Capital Corporation operates as a bank holding company for Silvergate Bank that provides banking products and services to business and individual clients in the United States and internationally. The company accepts deposit products, including interest and noninterest bearing demand accounts, money market and savings accounts, and certificates of deposit accounts.

