ARK Investment Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 679.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,690 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Separately, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,180,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares in the last quarter.
Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.
Airbus Profile
Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.
See Also: How does the Beige Book influence monetary policy?
Receive News & Ratings for Airbus Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Airbus and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.