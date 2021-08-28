ARK Investment Management LLC Has $8.95 Million Holdings in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in Airbus SE (OTCMKTS:EADSF) by 679.8% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 69,618 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 60,690 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Airbus were worth $8,945,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Separately, Jackson Square Partners LLC raised its stake in Airbus by 4.7% in the first quarter. Jackson Square Partners LLC now owns 1,180,813 shares of the company’s stock valued at $133,716,000 after purchasing an additional 53,157 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Airbus in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold”.

OTCMKTS:EADSF opened at $135.25 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $132.68. Airbus SE has a 1-year low of $69.00 and a 1-year high of $140.00.

Airbus Profile

Airbus SE designs, manufactures, and distributes aerospace products and solutions in the Netherlands and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Airbus, Airbus Helicopters, and Airbus Defence and Space. The company's Airbus segment develops, manufactures, markets, and sells commercial jet aircraft of approximately 100 seats; and regional turboprop aircraft and aircraft components, as well as provides aircraft conversion and related services.

