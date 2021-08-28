ARK Investment Management LLC Has $87.25 Million Stock Holdings in Deere & Company (NYSE:DE)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) by 30.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 247,363 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 106,919 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.08% of Deere & Company worth $87,247,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of DE. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Deere & Company by 35,664.3% during the 2nd quarter. Weitzel Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,959,166 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $5,523,000 after acquiring an additional 1,953,688 shares during the last quarter. Viking Global Investors LP bought a new position in shares of Deere & Company in the first quarter valued at about $260,555,000. Putnam Investments LLC grew its holdings in Deere & Company by 635.3% during the 1st quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 770,690 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $288,346,000 after acquiring an additional 665,877 shares during the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its position in Deere & Company by 24.4% in the 1st quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,662,032 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $995,972,000 after acquiring an additional 522,637 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Deere & Company by 88.7% in the second quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 620,871 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $218,987,000 after acquiring an additional 291,793 shares during the last quarter. 58.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:DE opened at $379.49 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $118.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.99, a P/E/G ratio of 0.91 and a beta of 1.05. Deere & Company has a twelve month low of $207.77 and a twelve month high of $400.34. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $358.44. The company has a current ratio of 2.17, a quick ratio of 1.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.05.

Deere & Company (NYSE:DE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 19th. The industrial products company reported $5.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.58 by $0.74. Deere & Company had a net margin of 12.82% and a return on equity of 37.60%. The firm had revenue of $10.41 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.57 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Deere & Company will post 18.91 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, November 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 30th will be given a dividend of $1.05 per share. This is a boost from Deere & Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.90. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 29th. This represents a $4.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.11%. Deere & Company’s dividend payout ratio is currently 41.43%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on DE shares. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Deere & Company from $389.00 to $455.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Deere & Company from $450.00 to $442.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Deere & Company from $375.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, raised their price target on Deere & Company from $400.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 14th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $365.52.

In other Deere & Company news, insider Cory J. Reed sold 6,188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $385.00, for a total value of $2,382,380.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tami A. Erwin purchased 275 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $359.61 per share, for a total transaction of $98,892.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Deere & Co engages in the manufacturing and distribution of equipment used in agriculture, construction, forestry, and turf care. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture and Turf; Construction and Forestry; and Financial Services. The Agriculture and Turf segment focuses on the distribution and manufacturing of full line of agriculture and turf equipment and related service parts.

