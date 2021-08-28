ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stake in 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS)

ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of 908 Devices Inc. (NASDAQ:MASS) by 128.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,454,357 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,381,491 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 8.99% of 908 Devices worth $95,106,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in MASS. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 174.6% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 823,809 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,955,000 after acquiring an additional 523,809 shares during the period. Nicholas Investment Partners LP lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 230.8% during the 1st quarter. Nicholas Investment Partners LP now owns 309,634 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,017,000 after acquiring an additional 216,039 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of 908 Devices by 623.1% during the 2nd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 195,305 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,568,000 after acquiring an additional 168,295 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in 908 Devices by 613.9% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 128,789 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,246,000 after buying an additional 110,749 shares during the period. Finally, Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in 908 Devices in the first quarter valued at approximately $3,800,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.96% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:MASS opened at $35.20 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a current ratio of 14.06 and a quick ratio of 13.35. 908 Devices Inc. has a 52-week low of $29.20 and a 52-week high of $79.60. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $33.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $973.24 million and a P/E ratio of -28.39.

908 Devices (NASDAQ:MASS) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.27) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.22) by ($0.05). On average, equities research analysts anticipate that 908 Devices Inc. will post -0.68 EPS for the current year.

MASS has been the topic of several research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “buy” rating on shares of 908 Devices in a report on Sunday, August 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of 908 Devices from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $68.00.

In other 908 Devices news, VP John Kenneweg sold 10,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.27, for a total value of $392,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $392,700. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Nicolas Barthelemy sold 4,000 shares of 908 Devices stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total transaction of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 122,892 shares of company stock valued at $4,270,473 in the last ninety days. 51.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

908 Devices Inc develops and sells measurement devices for chemical and biochemical analysis in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers handheld and desktop mass spectrometry (Mass Spec) devices for the point-of-need applications in life sciences research, bioprocessing, industrial biotech, forensics, and adjacent markets.

