ARK Investment Management LLC Increases Stock Position in Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems Ltd. (NASDAQ:ESLT) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 367,657 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 23,378 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.83% of Elbit Systems worth $47,703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cardinal Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 0.7% in the second quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 12,676 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $1,645,000 after purchasing an additional 87 shares during the period. Comerica Bank boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 3.9% in the first quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,476 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $348,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 6,638 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $941,000 after purchasing an additional 107 shares during the period. JJJ Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 112.9% in the first quarter. JJJ Advisors Inc. now owns 215 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the period. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Elbit Systems by 13.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 1,885 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 10.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Elbit Systems stock opened at $145.80 on Friday. Elbit Systems Ltd. has a 52-week low of $110.69 and a 52-week high of $147.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $133.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.73, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.92 and a beta of 0.82.

Elbit Systems (NASDAQ:ESLT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 24th. The aerospace company reported $1.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.41 by $0.31. Elbit Systems had a net margin of 5.25% and a return on equity of 15.12%. The company had revenue of $1.12 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. As a group, analysts predict that Elbit Systems Ltd. will post 7.6 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 30th will be paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 27th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.26%. This is an increase from Elbit Systems’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Elbit Systems’s payout ratio is currently 19.58%.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Elbit Systems from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $162.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th.

Elbit Systems Ltd. is a technology company, which engages in the development and distribution of defense and homeland security solutions. Its portfolio includes airborne, land, and naval systems and products for defense, homeland security, and commercial applications. The company was founded in 1996 and is headquartered in Haifa, Israel.

