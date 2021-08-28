ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $12.26 Million in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA)

ARK Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DRNA) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 328,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,257,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.43% of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DRNA. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 97.0% in the first quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 2,025 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Eaton Vance Management bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $67,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals by 88.3% in the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,744 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new position in Dicerna Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.89% of the company’s stock.

Get Dicerna Pharmaceuticals alerts:

DRNA has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, August 6th. Citigroup cut Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $32.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, August 6th. B. Riley dropped their target price on Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from $49.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Dicerna Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $33.22.

In other Dicerna Pharmaceuticals news, COO James B. Weissman sold 30,000 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.09, for a total transaction of $1,172,700.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, insider Regina M. Paglia sold 31,564 shares of Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.63, for a total value of $1,124,625.32. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 381 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,575.03. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 133,742 shares of company stock valued at $4,841,421 in the last three months. Insiders own 10.20% of the company’s stock.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $20.65 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $1.61 billion, a PE ratio of -12.15 and a beta of 1.07. Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 1-year low of $16.50 and a 1-year high of $40.14. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $32.40.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DRNA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.53) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.51 by ($1.04). Dicerna Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 97.72% and a negative net margin of 72.28%. Research analysts predict that Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Profile

Dicerna Pharmaceuticals, Inc is a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in discovering, developing and commercializing medicines that are designed to leverage ribonucleic acid interference (RNAi) to selectively silence genes that cause or contribute to disease. The firm uses its proprietary GalXC RNAi technology platform to build a pipeline in these therapeutic areas.

Featured Story: What are Bollinger Bands?

Receive News & Ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Dicerna Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.