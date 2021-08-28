ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $20.74 Million in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,086,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,740,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 8.13% of Dynamics Special Purpose at the end of the most recent quarter.
DYNS stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.40.
About Dynamics Special Purpose
