ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $20.74 Million in Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. (NASDAQ:DYNS) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 2,086,512 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $20,740,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 8.13% of Dynamics Special Purpose at the end of the most recent quarter.

DYNS stock opened at $9.94 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $9.85. Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. has a 12 month low of $9.58 and a 12 month high of $10.40.

About Dynamics Special Purpose

Dynamics Special Purpose Corp. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other business combination with one or more businesses. The company was incorporated in 2021 and is based in Redwood City, California.

