ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $41.30 Million in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in Blade Air Mobility, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLDE) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 3,933,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,299,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 5.68% of Blade Air Mobility at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $54,000. Marino Stram & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $105,000. GWM Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $166,000. Verity Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $167,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC purchased a new position in shares of Blade Air Mobility in the second quarter worth approximately $315,000. 11.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

BLDE stock opened at $8.92 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.53. Blade Air Mobility, Inc. has a 52 week low of $6.41 and a 52 week high of $19.88.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Blade Air Mobility in a research report on Thursday, June 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Blade Air Mobility Company Profile

Blade Air Mobility, Inc provides air transportation alternatives to the congested ground routes in the United States and internationally. The company provides its services through helicopters and amphibious aircraft. The company was founded in 2014 and is based in New York, New York.

