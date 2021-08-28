ARK Investment Management LLC Invests $72.75 Million in Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ETSY) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 353,421 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $72,748,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.28% of Etsy as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of ETSY. Corsicana & Co. bought a new position in shares of Etsy during the 2nd quarter worth about $25,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in Etsy in the first quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Etsy during the first quarter valued at approximately $32,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Etsy during the 1st quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in Etsy during the first quarter worth $47,000. 76.63% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

ETSY opened at $210.40 on Friday. Etsy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $103.06 and a 12 month high of $251.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.36, a quick ratio of 6.61 and a current ratio of 6.61. The business has a 50-day moving average of $193.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 60.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.57.

Etsy (NASDAQ:ETSY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The specialty retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.04. Etsy had a return on equity of 73.54% and a net margin of 22.45%. The business had revenue of $528.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $525.70 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. Etsy’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that Etsy, Inc. will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have recently commented on ETSY. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Etsy from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $163.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securities raised their price objective on Etsy from $215.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 16th. reduced their target price on shares of Etsy from $260.00 to $245.00 in a research note on Monday, May 10th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Etsy in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $222.50.

In other Etsy news, CAO Merilee Buckley sold 908 shares of Etsy stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $181,600.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Goyal Kruti Patel sold 6,800 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.63, for a total value of $1,364,284.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 39,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,848,846.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 37,400 shares of company stock worth $7,455,878. Insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Etsy

Etsy, Inc engages in the operation of online marketplace. It offers handmade products such as shoes, clothing, bags, and accessories. It operates through the following geographical segments: United States, United Kingdom, and Other International. The company was founded by Haim Schoppik, Robert Kalin, Jared Tarbell, and Christopher Maguires in 2005 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

