ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Holdings in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB) by 5.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,836,344 shares of the company’s stock after selling 411,034 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 9.63% of AquaBounty Technologies worth $36,643,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in AQB. BlackRock Inc. lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 131.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,368,702 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,170,000 after buying an additional 776,837 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $2,582,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 126.2% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 497,890 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,335,000 after buying an additional 277,799 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC purchased a new stake in AquaBounty Technologies during the first quarter worth $1,328,000. Finally, Millennium Management LLC lifted its holdings in AquaBounty Technologies by 73.0% during the first quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 355,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,382,000 after buying an additional 150,027 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.02% of the company’s stock.

Get AquaBounty Technologies alerts:

AQB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Lake Street Capital restated a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 target price on shares of AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research lowered AquaBounty Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on AquaBounty Technologies in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $7.00 price objective for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $9.00.

NASDAQ AQB opened at $4.64 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $5.08. The firm has a market cap of $329.56 million, a P/E ratio of -12.89 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 80.65 and a current ratio of 81.69. AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.76 and a 1 year high of $13.32.

AquaBounty Technologies (NASDAQ:AQB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53 million. AquaBounty Technologies had a negative return on equity of 12.07% and a negative net margin of 4,549.88%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. will post -0.28 earnings per share for the current year.

AquaBounty Technologies Company Profile

AquaBounty Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of land-based aquaculture services. It includes farming of aquatic organisms such as fish, shellfish, crustaceans, and aquatic plants. The firm focuses on salmon product, a bioengineered Atlantic salmon that can grow to market size faster than conventional farmed Atlantic salmon.

Recommended Story: Dividend Reinvestment Plan (DRIP)

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AQB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AquaBounty Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQB).

Receive News & Ratings for AquaBounty Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AquaBounty Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.