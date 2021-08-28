ARK Investment Management LLC Lowers Stock Position in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in PTC Inc. (NASDAQ:PTC) by 12.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 164,968 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 24,113 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.14% of PTC worth $23,303,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its position in shares of PTC by 37.9% in the 2nd quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 2,629 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $371,000 after purchasing an additional 722 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $253,000. Sentry Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in PTC during the second quarter valued at approximately $144,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in PTC by 21.0% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,823 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $6,189,000 after acquiring an additional 7,612 shares during the last quarter. Finally, C WorldWide Group Holding A S lifted its position in PTC by 13.4% during the second quarter. C WorldWide Group Holding A S now owns 36,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,178,000 after acquiring an additional 4,336 shares during the last quarter. 79.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:PTC opened at $131.98 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $15.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.66, a P/E/G ratio of 2.45 and a beta of 1.21. PTC Inc. has a 1-year low of $79.36 and a 1-year high of $153.73. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $137.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.23.

PTC (NASDAQ:PTC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The technology company reported $0.83 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.50. PTC had a net margin of 13.82% and a return on equity of 18.25%. Equities research analysts forecast that PTC Inc. will post 2.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

PTC has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Rosenblatt Securities initiated coverage on shares of PTC in a research report on Monday, June 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $157.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their target price on shares of PTC from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of PTC in a report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $160.00 price target for the company. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of PTC from a “b+” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. PTC presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.83.

In related news, CEO James E. Heppelmann sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $133.14, for a total transaction of $1,997,100.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 666,919 shares in the company, valued at $88,793,595.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert Schechter sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.92, for a total transaction of $664,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,750 shares of company stock worth $2,896,760 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 10.02% of the company’s stock.

PTC, Inc engages in the development and provision of software-based product management and development solutions. It operates through the following segments: Software products and Professional Services. The Software Products segment includes license, subscription and related support revenue for its products.

