ARK Investment Management LLC Makes New Investment in StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of StoneCo Ltd. (NASDAQ:STNE) during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 585,570 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,268,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.19% of StoneCo at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in StoneCo by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 33,517,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,051,940,000 after acquiring an additional 2,133,906 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 17.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,423,649 shares of the company’s stock valued at $699,353,000 after buying an additional 1,717,384 shares during the last quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 2.6% during the first quarter. Lone Pine Capital LLC now owns 6,534,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $400,027,000 after buying an additional 165,800 shares during the last quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 12.3% during the second quarter. Tybourne Capital Management HK Ltd. now owns 3,910,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $262,271,000 after buying an additional 427,100 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of StoneCo by 43.5% during the first quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,534,169 shares of the company’s stock valued at $216,362,000 after buying an additional 1,071,990 shares during the last quarter. 57.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ STNE opened at $51.61 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.23, a current ratio of 2.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 97.38 and a beta of 2.29. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $59.58. StoneCo Ltd. has a 52-week low of $46.60 and a 52-week high of $95.12.

StoneCo (NASDAQ:STNE) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 31st. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.16 by $0.44. The company had revenue of $867.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $985.00 million. StoneCo had a return on equity of 6.43% and a net margin of 24.13%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that StoneCo Ltd. will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.

STNE has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. cut their target price on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut StoneCo from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, August 7th. New Street Research assumed coverage on StoneCo in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $82.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on StoneCo from $69.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, June 9th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $74.11.

StoneCo Ltd. engages in the provision of financial technology solutions. It caters to merchants and partners that conduct electronic commerce across in-store, online, and mobile channels. The firm offers cloud-based technology platform, electronic payments, and automation of business processes at the point-of-sale.

