ARK Investment Management LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX)

ARK Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Repare Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:RPTX) by 49.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,027,160 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 668,571 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 5.48% of Repare Therapeutics worth $63,207,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the business. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 86.0% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,000 after purchasing an additional 627 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 607.0% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,414 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 1,214 shares during the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new stake in shares of Repare Therapeutics during the 1st quarter worth approximately $46,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC raised its holdings in shares of Repare Therapeutics by 36.1% in the 1st quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 4,505 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,196 shares during the period. Finally, JS Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Repare Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $230,000. 70.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Repare Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Repare Therapeutics from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 16th. Finally, Guggenheim started coverage on shares of Repare Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $46.00 target price for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Repare Therapeutics presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $45.50.

Shares of RPTX opened at $33.74 on Friday. Repare Therapeutics Inc. has a 52-week low of $21.76 and a 52-week high of $46.44. The business’s 50-day moving average is $33.27. The stock has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a PE ratio of -16.30 and a beta of -0.35.

Repare Therapeutics (NASDAQ:RPTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.71) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.61) by ($0.10). On average, equities analysts forecast that Repare Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.46 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lloyd Mitchell Segal sold 1,576 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.00, for a total value of $55,160.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $175,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Todd Foley sold 15,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.68, for a total transaction of $538,337.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 393,393 shares of company stock worth $13,221,626. 33.60% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Repare Therapeutics Inc, a precision oncology company, discovers and develops novel therapeutics by using its synthetic lethality approach in Canada and the United States. The company uses its SNIPRx, a proprietary, genome-wide, and CRISPR-enabled platform to systematically discover and develop highly targeted cancer therapies focused on genomic instability, including DNA damage repair.

