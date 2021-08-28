ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 157,041 Shares of Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its stake in Magna International Inc. (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) by 22.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 550,068 shares of the company’s stock after selling 157,041 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 0.18% of Magna International worth $50,958,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 7.2% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 588,442 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,524,000 after purchasing an additional 39,361 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Magna International in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $351,000. Parkside Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 100.0% in the 2nd quarter. Parkside Investments LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $926,000 after purchasing an additional 5,000 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors raised its holdings in shares of Magna International by 171.6% in the 2nd quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 6,525 shares of the company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 4,123 shares during the period. Finally, Benson Investment Management Company Inc. bought a new stake in Magna International during the 2nd quarter valued at $3,117,000. 57.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Magna International alerts:

Shares of NYSE:MGA opened at $79.99 on Friday. Magna International Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.08 and a 52-week high of $104.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $86.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.06, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04.

Magna International (NYSE:MGA) (TSE:MG) last announced its earnings results on Friday, August 6th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.04). Magna International had a return on equity of 20.83% and a net margin of 5.61%. The company had revenue of $9.03 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($1.71) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 110.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Magna International Inc. will post 7.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, August 20th will be given a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 19th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.15%. Magna International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.54%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on MGA. TD Securities lowered their target price on shares of Magna International from $110.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 9th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their target price on shares of Magna International from $108.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, May 31st. Edward Jones raised shares of Magna International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of Magna International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $97.00 to $120.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price target on shares of Magna International from $100.00 to $88.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Magna International currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.27.

Magna International Company Profile

Magna International, Inc is a mobility technology company, which supplies to the automotive industry. It operates through the following segments: Body Exteriors and Structures, Power and Vision, Seating Systems, and Complete Vehicles. The Body Exteriors and Structures segment includes body and chassis systems, exterior systems and roof systems operations.

Read More: Backdoor Roth IRA

Receive News & Ratings for Magna International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Magna International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.