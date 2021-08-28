ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 21,928 Shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

ARK Investment Management LLC lowered its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX) by 16.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 111,573 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 21,928 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Netflix were worth $58,934,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in NFLX. Freedman Financial Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Netflix in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp lifted its holdings in Netflix by 1,500.0% in the 1st quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 64 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Netflix during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. MV Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Netflix by 423.1% during the second quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 68 shares of the Internet television network’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Netflix in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 76.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NFLX has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $590.00 target price (up previously from $575.00) on shares of Netflix in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Edward Jones initiated coverage on Netflix in a research note on Friday, June 25th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wedbush restated an “underperform” rating and set a $342.00 target price on shares of Netflix in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. UBS Group lifted their price target on Netflix from $600.00 to $620.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $650.00 price objective on shares of Netflix in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and twenty-six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $610.23.

In related news, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 8,960 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $513.41, for a total value of $4,600,153.60. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,498 shares in the company, valued at $769,088.18. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Jay C. Hoag sold 939 shares of Netflix stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $510.16, for a total transaction of $479,040.24. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.68% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NFLX opened at $558.92 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The company has a market cap of $247.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 57.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $527.41. Netflix, Inc. has a 52-week low of $458.60 and a 52-week high of $593.29.

Netflix (NASDAQ:NFLX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 19th. The Internet television network reported $2.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.16 by ($0.19). Netflix had a net margin of 15.92% and a return on equity of 36.49%. The business had revenue of $7.34 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.32 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.59 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 19.4% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Netflix, Inc. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Netflix, Inc operates as a streaming entertainment service company. The firm provides subscription service streaming movies and television episodes over the Internet and sending DVDs by mail. It operates through the following segments: Domestic Streaming, International Streaming and Domestic DVD. The Domestic Streaming segment derives revenues from monthly membership fees for services consisting of streaming content to its members in the United States.

