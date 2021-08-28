ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 244,225 Shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in shares of NXP Semiconductors (NASDAQ:NXPI) by 42.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 336,196 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock after selling 244,225 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 0.12% of NXP Semiconductors worth $69,162,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NXPI. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 6.2% in the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 856 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $176,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Arkadios Wealth Advisors boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 24.5% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 295 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 0.5% in the second quarter. Reilly Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,366 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $2,338,000 after buying an additional 62 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH boosted its stake in shares of NXP Semiconductors by 2.7% in the first quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 2,541 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock valued at $512,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the period. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC lifted its stake in NXP Semiconductors by 56.2% during the second quarter. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC now owns 189 shares of the semiconductor provider’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.13% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:NXPI opened at $226.51 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $60.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.72, a P/E/G ratio of 2.27 and a beta of 1.40. The business has a 50-day moving average of $205.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 2.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25. NXP Semiconductors has a fifty-two week low of $117.25 and a fifty-two week high of $226.88.

In other NXP Semiconductors news, Director Josef Kaeser sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $217.95, for a total transaction of $2,179,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link . Also, Director Kenneth A. Goldman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.77, for a total transaction of $526,925.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 20,240 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,265,984.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 29,082 shares of company stock valued at $6,267,299. 0.32% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares upped their target price on NXP Semiconductors from $200.00 to $215.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Barclays increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $220.00 to $230.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Truist Securities increased their price objective on NXP Semiconductors from $233.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Mizuho downgraded NXP Semiconductors from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $225.00 to $220.00 in a report on Thursday, July 15th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price target on NXP Semiconductors from $235.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, fourteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $220.80.

NXP Semiconductors NV is a holding company, which engages in the provision of semiconductor solutions. It focuses on high performance mixed signal (HMPS), which delivers high performance mixed signal solutions to its customers to satisfy their system and sub-systems needs across the application areas such as automotive, identification, mobile, consumer, computing, wireless infrastructure, lighting and industrial, and software solutions for mobile phones.

