ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 3,003 Shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in shares of AMETEK, Inc. (NYSE:AME) by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 53,344 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,003 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in AMETEK were worth $7,121,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 4,042,228 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $516,303,000 after purchasing an additional 156,494 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.8% in the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,870,976 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $493,100,000 after purchasing an additional 69,492 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its stake in AMETEK by 19.9% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,459,236 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $461,808,000 after purchasing an additional 573,990 shares during the period. Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in AMETEK by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,967,535 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $379,043,000 after purchasing an additional 35,705 shares during the period. Finally, Capital International Investors boosted its stake in AMETEK by 7.6% in the 1st quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 2,738,631 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $349,752,000 after purchasing an additional 193,604 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.92% of the company’s stock.

Get AMETEK alerts:

Shares of NYSE AME opened at $136.84 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $31.64 billion, a PE ratio of 36.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a current ratio of 1.10, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36. AMETEK, Inc. has a 1-year low of $94.90 and a 1-year high of $140.10. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $135.76.

AMETEK (NYSE:AME) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The technology company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. AMETEK had a return on equity of 16.61% and a net margin of 17.78%. AMETEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 37.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.84 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that AMETEK, Inc. will post 4.67 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 14th will be paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 13th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.58%. AMETEK’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 20.25%.

In other news, insider John Wesley Hardin sold 3,000 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $133.44, for a total value of $400,320.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 57,648 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,692,549.12. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, insider Ronald J. Oscher sold 39,650 shares of AMETEK stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.76, for a total value of $5,422,534.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 43,269 shares in the company, valued at $5,917,468.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

AME has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price target on AMETEK from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Robert W. Baird raised AMETEK to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on AMETEK from $151.00 to $156.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. DA Davidson raised their price target on AMETEK from $135.00 to $157.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 5th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities raised their price target on AMETEK from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AMETEK presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

About AMETEK

AMETEK, Inc engages in the manufacture of electronic instruments and electromechanical devices. It operates through the following two segments: Electronic Instruments and Electromechanical. The Electronic Instruments segment designs and manufactures advanced instruments for the process, aerospace, power and industrial markets.

Featured Story: Monthly Dividend Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for AMETEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMETEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.