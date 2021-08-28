ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 447,207 Shares of Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT)

ARK Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:ARCT) by 13.4% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,884,682 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 447,207 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 10.96% of Arcturus Therapeutics worth $97,618,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $356,000. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 52.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 42,810 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,768,000 after purchasing an additional 14,682 shares during the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Arcturus Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,076,000. Creative Planning lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 2.3% in the first quarter. Creative Planning now owns 45,237 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the last quarter. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC lifted its stake in Arcturus Therapeutics by 12.0% in the second quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 30,216 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $1,023,000 after purchasing an additional 3,226 shares during the last quarter. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Arcturus Therapeutics alerts:

In other Arcturus Therapeutics news, COO Pad Chivukula sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.07, for a total value of $400,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. sold 725,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.44, for a total transaction of $40,194,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,475,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $81,774,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 12.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts recently commented on ARCT shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 10th. B. Riley restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price (down previously from $35.00) on shares of Arcturus Therapeutics in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Cantor Fitzgerald increased their target price on Arcturus Therapeutics from $71.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Robert W. Baird downgraded Arcturus Therapeutics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $31.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price objective on Arcturus Therapeutics from $118.00 to $114.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Arcturus Therapeutics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $69.33.

Shares of NASDAQ:ARCT opened at $56.69 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $39.15. Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. has a 12-month low of $24.87 and a 12-month high of $129.71. The company has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a PE ratio of -8.87 and a beta of 2.80. The company has a quick ratio of 8.81, a current ratio of 8.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16.

Arcturus Therapeutics (NASDAQ:ARCT) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Sunday, August 8th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.99) by ($0.08). Arcturus Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 1,874.18% and a negative return on equity of 48.39%. As a group, research analysts expect that Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings Inc. will post -6.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Arcturus Therapeutics Company Profile

Arcturus Therapeutics Holdings, Inc is a clinical-stage mRNA medicines and vaccines company, which focuses on the development of infectious disease vaccines and significant opportunities within liver and respiratory rare diseases. Its products include LUNAR-COV19, LUNAR-FLU, LUNAR-OTC, and LUNAR-CF. The company was founded in 2013 and is headquartered in San Diego, CA.

Further Reading: How do analysts define an oversold condition?

Receive News & Ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Arcturus Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.