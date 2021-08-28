ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 54,440 Shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its stake in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) by 27.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 145,240 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 54,440 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.05% of Intuit worth $71,192,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 3.2% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 775,419 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $294,527,000 after purchasing an additional 24,029 shares in the last quarter. GWM Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 18.5% in the first quarter. GWM Advisors LLC now owns 8,973 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $3,437,000 after purchasing an additional 1,401 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.7% in the first quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 3,594 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,377,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors lifted its holdings in shares of Intuit by 1,280.0% in the first quarter. Arkadios Wealth Advisors now owns 621 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $237,000 after purchasing an additional 576 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. increased its position in shares of Intuit by 76.4% during the first quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 5,311 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $2,035,000 after acquiring an additional 2,301 shares during the last quarter. 80.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

INTU has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. William Blair reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of Intuit in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. Jefferies Financial Group raised their target price on Intuit from $525.00 to $630.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. Wolfe Research raised their target price on Intuit from $520.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Exane BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised Intuit from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $470.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $547.95.

In other Intuit news, Director Raul Vazquez sold 1,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $483.08, for a total value of $531,388.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 1,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $767,614.12. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CAO Mark J. Flournoy sold 665 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $475.27, for a total value of $316,054.55. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 1,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $722,410.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 3.38% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

NASDAQ:INTU opened at $565.94 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.96, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $518.43. Intuit Inc. has a 52-week low of $295.37 and a 52-week high of $582.96. The company has a market capitalization of $154.65 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 72.56, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.03.

Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 23rd. The software maker reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.38. Intuit had a return on equity of 28.76% and a net margin of 23.93%. The firm had revenue of $2.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 41.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Intuit Inc. will post 7.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 18th. Stockholders of record on Monday, October 11th will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This is a boost from Intuit’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 8th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.48%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 35.98%.

Intuit Company Profile

Intuit, Inc engages in the provision of business and financial management solutions. It operates through the following segments: Small Business and Self-Employed; Consumer; and Strategic Partner. The Small Business and Self-Employed segment offers QuickBooks financial and business management online services and desktop software, payroll solutions, payment processing solutions, and financing for small businesses.

