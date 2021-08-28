ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 603,336 Shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its holdings in shares of Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN) by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,193,343 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 603,336 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned approximately 16.28% of Evogene worth $14,356,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in shares of Evogene during the 1st quarter worth approximately $34,000. SNS Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the second quarter valued at $34,000. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at $61,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Finally, HRT Financial LP bought a new position in shares of Evogene in the first quarter valued at $75,000. 32.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
EVGN stock opened at $2.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $71.07 million, a P/E ratio of -3.73 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a 50-day moving average of $3.03. Evogene Ltd. has a 52 week low of $1.74 and a 52 week high of $10.24.
Several research firms recently weighed in on EVGN. Aegis began coverage on shares of Evogene in a research note on Thursday, July 29th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $10.00 target price for the company. Royal Bank of Canada assumed coverage on shares of Evogene in a research report on Monday, August 23rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $8.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Evogene from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 20th.
Evogene Company Profile
Evogene Ltd. engages in the development and commercialization of a computer-biological platform for improving the development processes of products in the field of life sciences. It operates through the following segments: Agriculture, Industrial Applications, and Human Health. The Agriculture segment develops seed traits, agrochemical products, and agrobiological products to improve plant performance.
See Also: Fundamental Analysis and Individual Investors
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EVGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Evogene Ltd. (NASDAQ:EVGN).
Receive News & Ratings for Evogene Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Evogene and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.