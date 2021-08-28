ARK Investment Management LLC Sells 7,804,070 Shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA)

ARK Investment Management LLC reduced its position in shares of HUYA Inc. (NYSE:HUYA) by 71.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,184,322 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,804,070 shares during the quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 1.35% of HUYA worth $56,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of HUYA during the first quarter valued at $39,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of HUYA by 387.4% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,553 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its stake in shares of HUYA by 254.5% in the first quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after acquiring an additional 2,800 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of HUYA by 19.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $81,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC lifted its position in HUYA by 180.7% during the second quarter. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC now owns 5,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 3,726 shares during the period. 42.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NYSE:HUYA opened at $10.37 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $13.47. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 18.85, a P/E/G ratio of 2.69 and a beta of 0.74. HUYA Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.81 and a 12-month high of $36.33.

HUYA (NYSE:HUYA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 16th. The company reported $1.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.80. The business had revenue of $2.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.85 billion. HUYA had a return on equity of 8.94% and a net margin of 7.70%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.49 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that HUYA Inc. will post 0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on HUYA. Zacks Investment Research cut HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. TheStreet upgraded HUYA from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Friday, June 11th. Daiwa Capital Markets raised shares of HUYA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of HUYA from $29.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $24.00.

HUYA, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the development of game live streaming platform. The company provides live streaming content for mobile, personal computer, and console games. It also offers content to other entertainment genres, such as talent shows, anime, and outdoor activities. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Guangzhou, China.

