ARK Investment Management LLC Takes $33.04 Million Position in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV)

ARK Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Verve Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VERV) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 548,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $33,040,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 1.19% of Verve Therapeutics as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Alliancebernstein L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Verve Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at approximately $375,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ VERV opened at $70.33 on Friday. Verve Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $29.50 and a 1-year high of $73.80. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $55.21.

Verve Therapeutics (NASDAQ:VERV) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 12th. The company reported ($2.13) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($1.60). On average, research analysts expect that Verve Therapeutics, Inc. will post -0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VERV shares. William Blair started coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $92.00 price objective for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $50.00 target price on the stock. Guggenheim initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $84.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Verve Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $72.00 target price on the stock.

About Verve Therapeutics

Verve Therapeutics, Inc, a genetic medicines company, engages in developing gene editing medicines for patients to treat cardiovascular diseases. Its lead product candidate is VERVE-101, a single-course gene editing treatment that permanently turns off the PCSK9 gene in the liver. The company also engages in the development ANGPTL3 program to permanently turn off the ANGPTL3 gene in the liver.

