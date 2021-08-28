ARK Investment Management LLC Takes Position in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI)

ARK Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in Quantum-Si incorporated (NASDAQ:QSI) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 4,048,303 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $49,632,000. ARK Investment Management LLC owned about 27.39% of Quantum-Si as of its most recent SEC filing.

Separately, Reilly Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Quantum-Si in the second quarter valued at about $26,000. Institutional investors own 44.08% of the company’s stock.

Quantum-Si stock opened at $9.68 on Friday. Quantum-Si incorporated has a 12-month low of $7.43 and a 12-month high of $25.00. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $10.51.

Quantum-Si incorporated operates first next-generation protein sequencing platform for healthcare industries. Its ecosystem encompasses to decode the molecules of life, including sample preparation, sequencing, and data analysis. The company was incorporated in 2013 and is based in Guilford, Connecticut.

