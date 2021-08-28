ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN)

ARK Investment Management LLC decreased its position in Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN) by 4.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,703 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after selling 512 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC’s holdings in Align Technology were worth $7,151,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 226.7% during the 1st quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 49 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the last quarter. Allred Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Align Technology by 150.0% during the 1st quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 50 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. MBM Wealth Consultants LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Align Technology during the 1st quarter valued at about $38,000. Institutional investors own 77.31% of the company’s stock.

Get Align Technology alerts:

In other Align Technology news, SVP Emory Wright sold 6,404 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $706.58, for a total value of $4,524,938.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director C Raymond Larkin, Jr. sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $621.73, for a total transaction of $3,108,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,210 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,295,543.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 27,186 shares of company stock worth $18,568,508 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Align Technology stock opened at $701.85 on Friday. Align Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $293.33 and a twelve month high of $721.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $652.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 79.94, a P/E/G ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.69.

Align Technology (NASDAQ:ALGN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 27th. The medical equipment provider reported $3.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.13 by $0.91. Align Technology had a return on equity of 21.42% and a net margin of 20.10%. On average, equities research analysts predict that Align Technology, Inc. will post 9.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on ALGN shares. Stephens upgraded Align Technology from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the company from $600.00 to $700.00 in a research report on Friday, July 9th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Align Technology from $735.00 to $775.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on Align Technology in a report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 target price on the stock. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on Align Technology from $715.00 to $732.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Align Technology in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $790.00 price target on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Align Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $680.71.

About Align Technology

Align Technology, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and market of orthodontics, restorative, and aesthetic dentistry products. It operates through the Clear Aligner, and Scanner and Services segments. The Clear Aligner segment consists of invisalign full, teen, and assist products, and vivera retainers for treating malocclusion.

Read More: How to find the components of the quick ratio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Align Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGN).

Receive News & Ratings for Align Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Align Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.