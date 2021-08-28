ARK Investment Management LLC Trims Stock Position in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT)

ARK Investment Management LLC lessened its holdings in Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRPT) by 72.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 504,442 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after selling 1,355,851 shares during the period. ARK Investment Management LLC owned 0.63% of Sarepta Therapeutics worth $39,215,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in SRPT. Corsicana & Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $31,000. Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Sandy Spring Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Sarepta Therapeutics by 54.2% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 780 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares in the last quarter. 75.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SRPT. BTIG Research began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, July 1st. They set a “hold” rating and a $85.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $166.00 price objective on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from $72.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Sarepta Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $92.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.40.

SRPT opened at $78.69 on Friday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $74.07. The firm has a market cap of $6.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.81 and a beta of 1.37. Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $65.30 and a twelve month high of $181.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.25, a quick ratio of 4.70 and a current ratio of 5.33.

Sarepta Therapeutics (NASDAQ:SRPT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.02) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.29) by $0.27. The business had revenue of $164.09 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $161.95 million. Sarepta Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 105.73% and a negative return on equity of 94.90%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business earned ($1.93) EPS. Analysts forecast that Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc. will post -7.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Sarepta Therapeutics Profile

Sarepta Therapeutics, Inc is a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, which is engaged in the discovery and development of therapeutics for the treatment of rare diseases. The company was founded on July 22, 1980 and is headquartered in Cambridge, MA.

