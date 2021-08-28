Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) Trading Down 0.6%

Shares of Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc. (OTCMKTS:AMNF) traded down 0.6% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as $3.40 and last traded at $3.45. 3,163 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 86% from the average session volume of 23,363 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.47.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 3.47 and a quick ratio of 2.88. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.50. The stock has a market cap of $110.63 million, a PE ratio of 28.75 and a beta of 0.50.

Armanino Foods of Distinction (OTCMKTS:AMNF) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 26th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $10.74 million during the quarter. Armanino Foods of Distinction had a net margin of 11.01% and a return on equity of 19.49%.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, July 28th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 8th were given a $0.027 dividend. This represents a $0.11 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. This is a boost from Armanino Foods of Distinction’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.02. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 7th.

Armanino Foods of Distinction Company Profile (OTCMKTS:AMNF)

Armanino Foods of Distinction, Inc engages in the production and marketing of upscale and innovative frozen and refrigerated food products. Its line of frozen products includes pesto sauces, stuffed pastas, pasta sheets, value-added specialty Italian pastas, and cooked meat products. The company was founded in October 1986 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

