Arqma (ARQ) Trading Up 0.8% This Week

Arqma (CURRENCY:ARQ) traded down 2.6% against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM ET on August 28th. One Arqma coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0338 or 0.00000069 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Arqma has a market capitalization of $353,121.79 and approximately $1,007.00 worth of Arqma was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last seven days, Arqma has traded up 0.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $48,730.41 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3,233.73 or 0.06635967 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00000583 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $639.06 or 0.01311426 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $175.27 or 0.00359670 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $63.67 or 0.00130657 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $299.16 or 0.00613916 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 12.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $181.78 or 0.00373023 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 72.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $154.22 or 0.00316468 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00006128 BTC.

About Arqma

Arqma (ARQ) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight-lite hashing algorithm. Arqma’s total supply is 16,501,585 coins and its circulating supply is 10,457,042 coins. Arqma’s official Twitter account is @ArQmA_Network . The Reddit community for Arqma is /r/arqma and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Arqma is arqma.com

According to CryptoCompare, “ArQmA is a decentralized public project of block chains, cryptocurrencies, and is fully open source. ArQmA creates a full currency exchange platform which aims to connect banks, payment providers, digital asset exchanges, corporations, and simple people via crypto to provide a payment system for everyone. ARQ is PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight-Lite algorithm. It is anti-ASIC and Nicehash to give everyone a chance to mine. “

Arqma Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Arqma directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Arqma should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Arqma using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

