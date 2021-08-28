Artemis Investment Management LLP Acquires New Stake in Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG)

Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Everbridge, Inc. (NASDAQ:EVBG) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund acquired 17,798 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,424,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. TFC Financial Management bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $52,000. Maverick Capital Ltd. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $80,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Everbridge by 5,412.5% during the 1st quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 882 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $107,000 after purchasing an additional 866 shares in the last quarter. NN Investment Partners Holdings N.V. bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $109,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in Everbridge during the 1st quarter valued at $147,000. Institutional investors own 95.82% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CAO Phillip E. Huff sold 2,913 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $139.76, for a total value of $407,120.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Vernon Irvin sold 696 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.79, for a total value of $104,253.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,156 shares of company stock worth $2,135,752. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of EVBG stock opened at $151.89 on Friday. Everbridge, Inc. has a 1-year low of $100.17 and a 1-year high of $178.98. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $140.35. The company has a current ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 2.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. The stock has a market cap of $5.83 billion, a P/E ratio of -52.56 and a beta of 0.74.

Everbridge (NASDAQ:EVBG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.03 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.26. Everbridge had a negative return on equity of 12.98% and a negative net margin of 33.07%. The firm had revenue of $86.65 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $83.92 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.03 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.5% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Everbridge, Inc. will post -1.55 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 target price on shares of Everbridge in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stifel Nicolaus raised Everbridge to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $160.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Stephens boosted their price target on Everbridge from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research raised Everbridge from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $159.00 price target for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Raymond James boosted their price target on Everbridge from $140.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.90.

Everbridge, Inc engages in the development of software solutions for critical event management and enterprise safety applications that automate and accelerate an organizations operational response to critical events. Its SaaS-based CEM platform enables customers to aggregate and assess threat data, locate people at risk and responders able to assist, automate the execution of pre-defined communications processes, and track progress on executing response plans.

